atproto and bluesky

2024-11-13 by phil (they/them)
work in progress
It's fun to play with data[citation needed]. All data on Bluesky is extremely public, and with 15 million users (as of today and with mind-boggling growth), there's a lot of public data to play with.
You can get the firehose as a websocket JSON feed with Jetstream. This connects you to everything happening on the network in real time. It's extremely easy to get started and very fun.
Here's a random word from every post being posted right now:
There you go, you just consumed it for free from your browser.
After noodling around a bit, i sketched out this questionable little app which listens for all
delete events from the firehose, and then shows the just-deleted text one last time in an anonymized disappearing feed. Kind of fascinating to see what people choose to delete. (also please note that I made this millions of users ago when the network was a fraction of the current chaotic speed). Maybe I'll write more about it later.
Anyway it runs on fly:
Granted it's not doing much, but it's doing it happily on the smallest instance fly offers.
What is it doing?
app.bsky.feed.post collection
did+rkey
More interesting apps might not scale down this far, but some will.